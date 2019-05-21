Two-Car Crash Causes Road Closure In Congers

A busy road in Congers was temporarily closed following a two-car crash that took out a utility pole.

Officers from the Clarkstown Police Department shut down Lake Road between South Conger and South Grant at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 20, following reports of the crash.

During the crash, two vehicles were totaled and a utility pole was snapped off, perched atop one of the two vehicles.

Paramedics, local police and Con Edison crews responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, despite the damage to the vehicles. The crash forced the roadway to be closed in both directions for several hours. It has since been reopened.

