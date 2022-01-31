Two Busted With 148 Grams Of Crack Cocaine In Hudson Valley, Police Say

New York State Police troopers on patrol on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County busted two with nearly 150 grams of crack cocaine, authorities announced.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 for a vehicle and traffic violation on the parkway in Pleasant Valley, investigators announced on Monday, Jan. 31.

According to police, during the subsequent stop, it was determined that the driver, Jazzmen Johnson, age 31, and passenger, Jaquell Fleming, age 26, both of Brooklyn, were in possession of approximately 148 grams of crack cocaine, and they were taken into custody without incident.

Johnson and Fleming were charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were arraigned in the Town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. No return court date has been announced.

