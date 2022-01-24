Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Two Brothers Nabbed For Murder Of Missing Man From Region

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police
New York State Police

Two brothers have been arrested for the alleged murder of a missing area man.

The New York State Police arrested two Sullivan County men, Jack Carter, age 21, and Nick Carter, age 26, both of Glen Spey, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, for the murder of a missing area man.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a missing person report for 74-year-old Mark Eckert, of Glen Spey, who was last seen at his home on Saturday, Jan, 15, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation ensued and on Jan. 19, Eckert's was located dead on his property, Nevel said.

Jack and Nick Carter were located and arrested in New Jersey and are awaiting extradition back to New York, Nevel said.

The New York State Police were assisted by the New Jersey State Police, Rockaway Township Police, and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.

A reason for the murder has not been determined.

