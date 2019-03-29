Two Arrested In Monroe Town Hall Assault

Police have arrested a second man in connection with an alleged assault outside of Monroe Town Hall.

The incident took place around 10:13 a.m., Thursday, March 28, when police were dispatched to Town Hall to investigate a report of a possible assault in progress involving a handgun, said Monroe Police Chief Alex Melchiorre.

An investigation revealed that while attempting to file documents at Town Hall, a man was attacked by two suspects who struck him in the back of the head causing him to fall to the ground, and then repeatedly kicking and punching him, the Chief said.

The victim was reportedly one of the organizers of a group working to create a new village next to Kiryas Joel called the Village of Seven Springs, a 1.9-square-mile area that would be located within the Town of Monroe.

One of the suspects forcibly stole the documents from the victim and fled the area in a vehicle, he added.

Arrested at the scene was Shlome Katz, 32, of Monroe. Melchiorre said in a statement that Moses Hirsch, 31, also of Monroe turned himself in at the Ramapo police station in Suffern early Friday, March 29.

Both were charged with robbery, grand larceny, criminal mischief, and conspiracy and are being held.

