Two Arrested In Connection To Summer Shooting In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Hector Ruiz, 42 Photo Credit: Mount Vernon Police Department
Rashean Burgess, 45 Photo Credit: Mount Vernon Police Department

A city employee in Westchester was one of two arrested following an investigation into shots fired earlier this month following a gambling dispute, police said.

Detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department arrested two city men following an incident on Saturday, Sept. 18 after launching an investigation into reports of a gunshot being fired in the area of South 8th Avenue and West 5th Street.

Police said that Hector Ruiz, age 42, an employee of the City of Mount Vernon Department of Public Works was arrested at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21; while a second suspect, Rashean Burgess, age 45, was taken into custody later in the day.

According to police, a shot was fired at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 18, with one shell casing located at the scene, though there were no witnesses.

The investigation into the gunshot determined that both Burgess and Ruiz were suspects in the shooting, which stemmed from an argument during an illegal dice game that was taking place.

No one was shot during the incident and no property damage was reported.

Police noted that Burgess has “an extensive criminal history that includes previous arrests for robbery, weapons, and narcotics possession. Ruiz also has a history of prior arrests on weapons charges.

Burgess was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ruiz was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Following their arrests on Sept. 21, both men were held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court on Wednesday, Sept. 22 on the charges.

