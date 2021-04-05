Two-Alarm Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Home In Area

A home in the area sustained heavy damage during a fire that had flames shooting out of the roof.

The two-alarm fire started around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, April 4, in Orange County at 115 Meadow Hill Road in the City of Newburgh, said the Orange-Lake Fire District.

First arriving firefighters were met with flames shooting from the roof, said the Dan Leghorn Engine Company Orange Lake.

The quick-moving fire extended to a front porch area but firefighters contained the blaze inside the home.

The home with flames jumping from the roof. Dan Leghorn Engine Company Orange Lake

The district was assisted by firefighters from the City of Newburgh, Cronomer Valley, Coldenham, Winona Lake, Good Will fire departments, as well the Stewart Air National Guard.

Central Hudson was called in to cut power.

