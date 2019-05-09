TV Reporter's Husband Faces Domestic Violence Charges

News 12 reporter Blaise Gomez's husband has been indicted on numerous domestic violence charges following, what she says, is more than a year of domestic abuse in which she thought she was going to die.

Sean Doyle, 36, of Cornwall, was hit with 15 counts, including strangulation, attempted assault, coercion and criminal mischief, all felonies.

In a Facebook post on March 25, Gomez described one of the attacks: "My legal husband and daughter’s father (a combat Marine) assaulted me in my home last Monday, in a drunken, drugged attack that I thought would claim my life - while my two children slept in the room next door."

Gomez said she was "strangled, repeatedly punched in the face with a closed fist, thrown into her headboard - causing it to crack - spit on, called horrible obscenities, put in a choke hold, had her trachea squeezed shut and whipped around by her hair."

"I was able to get away to call 9-1-1 only because of my son’s pleas for my safety outside my bedroom door as he heard me screaming for my life," she wrote.

In the days that followed, Gomez said she spent hours with the police, attorneys, prosecutors, in family court and with Safe Homes, CPS, and counselors.

"As many of you have inboxed or tagged me about - yes, my legal husband and daughter’s father was arrested last week as a result and is out on bond," she wrote. "I now have restraining orders against this person during what’s likely to be a lengthy legal and family court process," she added.

Gomez said she has reported on enough domestic tragedies to know that it's something that should not be "swept under the rug."

"I am blessed to have a wonderful workplace with colleagues and supervisors who’ve been incredibly understanding and kind," she added.

Gomez added that she wanted other victims to have the courage to come forward, and not to hide in shame from the abuse.

Doyle is free on $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on May 28.

