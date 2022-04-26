Truck Driver Killed By Forklift At Area Business, Police Say

A truck driver was killed after being hit by a forklift while making a delivery to a Hudson Valley business.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery around 9:15 a.m., Monday, April 25 at L&W Supply located at 155 Bracken Road.

Town of Montgomery Police responded to an industrial accident and found that Homer D. Baker, age 54, of Waycross, Georgia, was struck and killed by a forklift while making a delivery, said Stephen Ragni, spokesman for the Montgomery Police.

The Town of Montgomery Police was assisted by the New York State Police and the Orange County Medical Examiners Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

