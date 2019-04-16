Truck Crashes Into Home In New City

A large moving truck plowed into the front of a home in New City.

The incident took place around 1:25 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, when the truck drove into the front of the home on West Clarkstown Road and East Eckerson Road in New City, said the Clarkstown Police Department.

No one was injured during the crash, even though there were people inside at the time, police said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

