Troopers Manage To Lasso Cow Running Wild On NY State Thruway

New York State troopers were called to a different kind of emergency when they received a call regarding a cow running loose on the New York State Thruway.

Having seen and heard it all before. Members from Troop T and F grabbed a rope and headed to Greene County on Tuesday, May 19, where the cow was reported on the Thruway in the town of Catskill.

Once on the scene, they found the cow impeding traffic and were concerned about a crash taking place.

The troopers, not be deterred, successfully lassoed and detained the cow until the owner responded to the scene to remove it.

