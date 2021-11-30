Trooper Hospitalized After Box Truck Crashes Into Cruiser On I-87 Stretch

An investigation is underway after a Freightliner box truck driven by a Dutchess County resident struck a New York State Police car in Westchester County, injuring a state trooper.

State Police said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, in the town of Greenburgh.

The trooper parked the patrol car on the southbound right shoulder of I-87 and was monitoring traffic between exits 7 and 7A when the southbound Ace Endico food truck struck the driver's side of the cruiser authorities said.

The trooper was taken to Westchester Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He has since been released.

Authorities said the car was significantly damaged in the crash.

The 35-year-old Fishkill man who was driving the box truck and his passenger were not injured, police reported.

State Police issued a reminder to drivers "to slow down and move over when emergency and construction vehicles are working on the highway."

