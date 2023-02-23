Contact Us
Triple-Fatal Fire: Victims Found Inside Orange County Home After Blaze Breaks Out

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal fire that killed three.
The area of the fatal fire that killed three. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Automatic6517/Google Maps

Three people were found dead inside a Hudson Valley home following a blaze that destroyed the residence.

The fire took place in Orange County around 12:55 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 at 44 Highland Ave., in the village of Monroe.

According to Monore Police Chief Darwin Guzman, members of the Monroe Police Department, along with members from the district responded to a reported house fire.

When they arrived on the scene they found a fully engulfed house fire, Guzman said. Neighbors informed officers that the residents of the home may still be inside, however, due to heavy fire conditions officers were unable to go inside, he added.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they immediately began extinguishing the fire and attempted to rescue anyone inside, Guzman said. 

The Monroe Joint Fire District along with neighboring fire departments extinguished the fire. Three victims were found dead inside the home, Guzman said. 

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Guzman said Monore Police detectives are working closely with the Orange County Fire Investigator, the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office, and Monore Fire District to determine the cause of the fire.

The police department was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police 

  • Orange County Sheriff's Office
  • Monore Volunteer Ambulance Corps
  • Kiryas Joel EMS
  • Chavivim

 Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 845-782-8644.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.