Police & Fire

Trio Nabbed On Gun Charges In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
The guns seized during the arrest.
The guns seized during the arrest. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Three Rockland County teens were arrested by New York State Police for alleged possession of weapons.

Treyvon A. Epps, Regine A. Durandisse, and Jimmy A. Palma, all age 19, and from  Spring Valley, were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and charged with possession of a weapon, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The three were caught at a home in Ramapo with the weapons, Nevel said.

All three were remanded to the Rockland County Jail. 

Epps was held without bail.  Durandisse and Palma were held in lieu of a $75,000 cash bail. 

They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

