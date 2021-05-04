Trio At Large After Stealing Car, $3K In Cash From Man, Female Passenger In Westchester

A 23-year-old man and a female passenger were robbed of thousands of dollars and a car by several armed suspects outside a Westchester bank, police said.

An officer on patrol at approximately 11:55 p.m. on Monday, May 3 in New Rochelle was approached by a man who said he was robbed at gunpoint by three Hispanic men who stole his car and $3,000 in cash.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that the victim stated that he had made an arrangement to meet someone familiar to him on Lawton Street in the city to purchase a vehicle.

It is alleged that the victim took out the cash at Chase Bank on North Avenue, and as he was exiting the parking structure onto North Avenue, he found his vehicle was blocked in by a blue sedan that was occupied by three men.

Costa said that the three men exited their vehicle, approached the man and female passenger, ordering them out of the car while displaying handguns.

Two of the male suspects then entered the victim’s vehicle and drove away southbound on North Avenue with the blue sedan following closely behind.

The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department by calling 914-654-2300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.