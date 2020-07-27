Tractor-Trailers, DOT Trucks Involved In Chain-Reaction Orange County Crash

Three tractor-trailers and two New York State Department of Transportation trucks were involved in a chain-reaction pileup crash on Interstate 84.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25 in Orange County on the stretch of the interstate in the town of Montgomery.

A state police investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer traveling west in the left lane entered a work zone along with two DOT trucks. The DOT vehicles were slowing down in the left lane conducting a lane closure in a construction zone with illuminating arrows, police said.

A tractor-trailer also traveling west attempted to change lanes and struck the tractor-trailer in the left lane and then moved back into the right lane, striking the two DOT vehicles causing one of them to leave the roadway, according to police.

Another tractor-trailer then failed to stop and struck the DOT vehicle causing it to roll over, state police said.

The operator of one of the tractor-trailers, Steven Proctor, 61, of Clemmons, North Carolina, was taken to Westchester Medical Center via medevac with non-life-threatening injuries. All other injuries were minor.

The road was closed for several hours and traffic was diverted at exit 28. All lanes were reopened at 5:30 p.m. This is an ongoing investigation.

