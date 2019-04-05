Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Tractor-Trailer Overturns Causing Closure Of I-87 Stretch In Suffern

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
I-287 was closed after a tractor-trailer flipped over the center median.
I-287 was closed after a tractor-trailer flipped over the center median. Photo Credit: New York State Police

All lanes of I-287 in Rockland County have reopened following a single-vehicle rollover crash of a tractor-trailer.

The incident took place around 1:59 p.m. Friday, April 5, northbound just prior to the split in Suffern, New York State Police said.

According to police, the driver "just lost control," and flipped the tractor-trailer over the center barrier.

"He was lucky and was not injured at all," said Trooper Tara McMormick.

Although all lanes have reopened traffic is slowly getting up to speed following the closure and back-up, state police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.