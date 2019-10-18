Tractor-Trailer Hauling Liquid Eggs Overturns, Spilling Contents On Side Of Roadway

A tractor-trailer hauling liquid eggs overturned after driving off the roadway, overturning and spilling the eggs on the side of the road.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 4:55 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, near Sheeley Lane and Glen Wild Road in Rock Hill, said the Rock Hill Fire Department Chief Brian Soller.

When Rock Hill firefighters arrived on the scene, the driver had been able to get out of the truck on his own, Soller said. He was transported with minor injuries to an area hospital.

"Luckily, the egg liquid was on the side of the road," the chief said.

A tow-truck was brought in to right the truck. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

