Toddler In Critical Condition After Fatal Crash Between Car, SUV With Nine Occupants

Kathy Reakes
The site of the crash. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions
Dark, wet roads made for difficult traffic conditions. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

A 3-year-old is in critical condition following a crash over the weekend that left a woman dead and at least three others injured.

The crash took place around 8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 17, on Route 32 in Orange County in the town of Cornwall.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Toyota Corolla, driven by Helen Rivera, age 38, of Newburgh, the city of Newburgh was traveling south on the dark, rain-slick roadway when she crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2010 Dodge Journey with nine occupants,  said Trooper Steven Nevel of the state police.

The Journey was being operated by Catherine Swartz, age 32, of Highland Mills. 

Rivera, the sole occupant of the Corolla died at the scene, Nevel said.

The Journey was occupied by nine individuals. Swartz, along with two passengers were transported to Westchester Medical Center. 

The remaining passengers were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries. 

Nevel said the child has been downgraded to critical condition, and the other occupants remain in stable condition.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

