Three-Time Felon Nabbed On Multiple Gun, Weapons Charges In Area, Police Say

A three-time convicted felon from the area was nabbed on numerous gun and drug charges following a warrant search.

Sullivan County resident Malcolm Ford, age 57, of Liberty, was busted on Monday, Feb. 28, after the New York State Police Troop F Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at his home, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

During the search the following narcotics and weapons were seized including:

Approximately 110 grams of crack cocaine

92 grams of cocaine

379 grams of fentanyl

492 grams of liquid PCP

426 grams of crystal methamphetamine

12 grams of suboxone strips.

INT .45 caliber revolve

JMZ (Jiminez) semi-auto 9mm

Loaded Beretta semi-auto .25 caliber which was reported stolen.

Also seized were a bulletproof vest, digital scale, and over $6,000 in cash.

Ford was arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a controlled substance first-degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance second-degree

Nine counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree

Five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal possession of stolen property

Ford was remanded to the custody of the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

Also assisting during the search included the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Village of Liberty Police Department, and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.

