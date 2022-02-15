Three Teens Busted With Stolen Car, Merchandise In Area, Police Say

Three teens attempted to flee from police in Westchester after being busted with stolen merchandise in a stolen car, authorities announced.

Investigators from the New Rochelle Police Department were alerted by the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 of a stolen vehicle that had just entered the city on Main Street near the Pelham Manor border.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that officers canvassed the area and were able to locate the vehicle exiting the Home Depot parking lot on Weyman Avenue.

While approaching the vehicle at a traffic light, police said that officers were able to approach the vehicle, at which point, all three occupants of the allegedly stolen car proceeded to flee on foot.

Coyne said that one of the three was stopped immediately, a second was apprehended nearby in the New Rochelle Diner parking lot, and the third was taken into custody on Main Street near Everett Street by an officer on a traffic post.

Further investigation found that the stolen vehicle had a large amount of merchandise from Home Depot inside which was ultimately determined to have been just stolen.

Police arrested Bronx resident Rahkeem Goodwin, age 19, and two 15-year-old suspects, one from Brooklyn and one from Staten Island, whose names are not being released due to their age.

All three were charged with felony counts of third-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. All three are scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

