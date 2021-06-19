Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Three Rockland Teens Busted By Officer Spray-Painting Graffiti, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
An Orangetown Police Officer busted three teens who were tagging an overpass.
An Orangetown Police Officer busted three teens who were tagging an overpass. Photo Credit: File

Three teens are in hot water after being busted by an officer as they were spray-painting a train overpass, police said.

A police officer in Rockland County responded to Western Highway and Mountainview Avenue in Orangeburg at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, when a New York State Police trooper spotted three teens possibly making graffiti on the overpass CSX Train Rails.

Upon arrival,  Orangetown Police said that officers found the three teens who appeared to be spray-painting various structures along the train route.

Police said that when the three spotted officers approaching, they attempted to flee.

One was caught at the scene while the other two were apprehended after a short investigation.

According to investigators, the graffiti included various tags and drawings in white and pink spray paint.

An 18-year-old from Piermont and a 19-year-old from Orangeburg were both charged with criminal mischief, making graffiti, and trespass. The third suspect, a 19-year-old from Orangeburg, was charged with trespassing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.