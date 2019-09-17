Three Rockland Residents Charged With DWI In State Police Stops

New York State Police troopers removed three dozen motorists from area roadways for alleged impaired driving over the weekend.

Among those charged in the Hudson Valley include:

Orange County

On Friday, Sept. 13, State Police in Hamptonburg arrested Edwin Seda, 42 of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Washington Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Sept. 13, State Police in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Connor Fasano, 27 of Westtown, for DWI. He was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road in the town of Minisink. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, State Police in Middletown arrested Candida Nieves, 21 of Otisville, for DWI. She was traveling on West Main Street in the city of Middletown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, State Police in Middletown arrested Daniella Fermanian-Constant, 24 of Middletown, for Aggravated DWI. She was traveling on Orange Plaza Lane in the town of Wallkill when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, State Police in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Roger Perry, 59 of Slate Hill, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on Mark Place in the town of Wawayanda when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, State Police in Montgomery arrested Fredy Castillo-Alvarado, 20 of Monroe, NY for DWI. He was traveling on Broadway in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, State Police in Hamptonburg arrested Parish Ingram, 26 of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Lake Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Saturday, Sept. 14, State Police in Hamptonburg arrested Jeff Merino, 27 of Newburgh, for DWAI Drugs. He was traveling on Mill Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, State Police in Middletown arrested Luis Cruz, 43 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17M in the town of Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, State Police in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Michael Cosh, 63 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 6 in the town of Greenville when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, State Police in Greenville (Orange County) arrested Abel Zapato, 48 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Grove Street in the city of Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, State Police in Hamptonburg arrested Michael Young, 37 of Cornwall, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in the town of Montgomery when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, State Police Hamptonburg arrested Thomas Hughes, 32 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17K in the town of Montgomery when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, State Police in Highland arrested Gary Gebbia, 23 of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 32 in the town of New Paltz when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, Sept. 16, State Police in Middletown arrested Julian Zuniga Palma, 39 of Middletown, for DWI. He was involved in a single vehicle crash on 17K in the town of Wallkill. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Saturday, Sept. 14, State Police in Monroe arrested Michelle Wendt, 41 of Sloatsburg, NY for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 17 in the town of Ramapo when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Luc Jnbaptiste, 24 of Spring Valley, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 59 in the town of Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, State Police in Haverstraw arrested Jose Martinez, 32 of New City, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 303 in the town of Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Saturday, Sept. 14, State Police in Highland arrested Angelina Petroccitto, 22 of Hyde Park, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 299 in the town of New Paltz when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

