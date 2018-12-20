Three Rockland Businesses Cited For Selling Alcohol To Minors

Three businesses were cited for the sale of alcohol to minors in a compliance check conducted by the Ramapo Police Department, in conjunction with the Rockland County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, on Thursday, Dec. 20.

An undercover agent under 21 years old, the legal drinking age, attempted to purchase alcohol from businesses throughout the town without providing identification.

The stores charged with allowing the sale of alcohol to the underage undercover agent were:

Stop & Shop Supermarket, 1581 Route 202, Pomona. An employee, age 21, was charged with the same violation and was released pending a future court appearance in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court.

Hayward’s Market, 59 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, An employee of the store, age 25, was charged with prohibited sale of alcohol to a minor, an ABC Law violation. The employee was released on his/her own recognizance pending a future court appearance in the Village of Sloatsburg Justice Court.

Bravo Supermarket, 289 N Main St, Hillcrest. An employee of the store, age 43, was charged and released pending a future court appearance in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court.

The following businesses were in compliance:

7-Eleven, 28 Route 59, Suffern

Super Seven, 75 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg

J Evans Wines and Liquors 1621 Route. 202, Pomona

Look and Pick (Guzzles), 362 North Main St., Hillcrest

7-Eleven, 294 N Main St., Hillcrest

Cresthill Wine and Liquors, 285 N Main St, Hillcrest

