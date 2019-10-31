Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Three Rockland Businesses Charged With Selling To Minors In Underage Detail

Three Rockland businesses were charged with selling alcohol to minors during an underage drinking detail.
Three Rockland businesses were charged with selling alcohol to minors during an underage drinking detail. Photo Credit:

Three clerks at Rockland County businesses were busted during an undercover sting operation selling alcohol to minors.

This week, the Ramapo Police Department and Rockland County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children conducted a compliance check of area businesses, using undercover operatives under the age of 21 to purchase booze without proper ID.

During the check, three were cited for selling alcohol to minors.

Businesses not in compliance:

  • Cresthill Wine and Liquor - 285 N. Main St. in Hillcrest, where a 59-year-old employee sold to a minor;
  • Guzzels - 362 N. Main St. in Hillcrest, where a 63-year-old employee was cited;
  • Liquorland - 250 Rt. 59 in Airmont, where a 23-year-old was cited.

Each of the clerks charged were cited for prohibited sale of alcohol to a minor, an ABC Law violation. All three were issued a ticket to appear in local court at a later date.

Businesses found in compliance were:

  • Super Stop & Shop - 1581 Rt 202, Pomona;
  • J Evans Liquors - 1621 Rt 202, Pomona;
  • 7-Eleven - 294 N Main St, Hillcrest;
  • Key Foods - 289 N Main St, Hillcrest;
  • Amoco Gas Station - 267 N. Main St, Hillcrest;
  • Goldpath Wine and Spirits - 45 Rt 59, Monsey;
  • Citgo Gas Station -74 Rt 59, Monsey;
  • 7-Eleven - 14 College Rd, Monsey;
  • Wine on 59 - 421 Rt 59, Monsey.

