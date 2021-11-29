Contact Us
Police & Fire

Three Minors From The Area Busted With Stolen Car After Chase, Police Say

Zak Failla
The teens abandoned the car at the dead-end of Lockwood Avenue in New Rochelle.
The teens abandoned the car at the dead-end of Lockwood Avenue in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A group of minors is facing charges after being busted in a stolen vehicle before attempting to flee from responding officers in Westchester, police said.

The New Rochelle Police Department received a report of a suspicious vehicle shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 that was in the area of Harmon Avenue near the intersection of Green Place.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that responding officers were able to locate the vehicle in question, with four people inside, and fake license plates on the car.

When police officers approached, the driver proceeded to speed away, over a curb and onto the grass of Feeney Park, toward a staircase leading to the dead-end of Lockwood Avenue.

According to Coyne, all four of the occupants then abandoned the car by the staircase and fled on foot. After a brief chase, three of the four minors were taken into custody without further incident.

Coyne said that each of the three suspects were juveniles, and the vehicle they abandoned was reported stolen out of New Rochelle on Friday, Nov. 26.

The three juveniles were charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unlawfully fleeing a police officer. Each was given appearance tickets and released to their parents.

