Three Men, Woman Arrested In Death Of Man Found Bound, Beaten On Side Of Road In Area

This story has been updated.

Three men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of an Orange County man who was found beaten and bound on the side of a roadway.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, around 8:15 p.m., Michael Partridge, 28 of Chester, was discovered by a passing motorist on North Hudson Street in the Village of Chester, severely beaten and bound, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

The motorist called 911 and the Village of Chester Police Department responded along with EMS.

Partridge was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries Nevel said.

An investigation by the New York State Police, Village of Chester Police Department, Town of Goshen Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office lead to the arrest of Seth Pelsang, 30 of Goshen, Timothy D. Smith, 36 of Goshen, Courtney Clemenza, 31, of Chester, and Robert Haskell, 54, of Goshen, Nevel said.

All four defendants were charged with murder and arraigned in the Town of Wallkill Court and remanded to Orange County Jail with no bail.

They are scheduled to return to the Town of Goshen Court on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

This is an ongoing investigation and the State Police is asking anyone with information to call the State Police Barracks in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

" It’s believed that this is an isolated incident and there is no reason to believe that a danger exists to public safety, Nevel said.

