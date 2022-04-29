Three Killed In Connecticut Crash

Three people were killed in a morning crash in Connecticut.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in New Haven County in Branford on Thursday, April 28 on Hosley Avenue.

Preliminary findings of the investigation indicate that the operator failed to negotiate a curve in the road while traveling at an excessive speed, Branford Police said.

The crash claimed the lives of all three individuals in the vehicle.

The operator was identified as, Megan Nicole Povilaitis, age 17, of East Haven, Branford Police said.

The passengers, who are siblings have been identified as Middlesex County resident Anthony Dudchik, age 19, of East Haddam, and Robert Dudchik, age 22, of East Haven.

Anyone with any information in reference to the accident is encouraged to call Sgt. Christopher Romanello at 203-481-4241.

