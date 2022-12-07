Three Juveniles On Run After Shots Fired Near Area Intersection

Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for three juveniles who were allegedly involved in an incident of shots fired.

Police in Orange County responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the city of Middletown in the area of Genung Street and Phillips Street.

Officers canvassed the area but did not locate any suspects or victims.

Several shell casings were recovered from the roadway and processed by the detective division, said Lt. Jeffry Thoelen, of the Middletown Police.

While patrolling the area after the incident, officers Andrew Sciandra and Kelly Conklin located four juvenile suspects matching the description that was provided by witnesses, at the entrance to a wooded trail on an adjacent section of Phillips Street, Thoelen said.

One suspect immediately fled on foot and was pursued and quickly apprehended by the officers. It was then learned that the remaining three suspects had fled into the wooded area, in an unknown direction, he added.

A large search of the area was carried out with help from numerous agencies including:

Town of Wallkill Police

Orange County Sheriff's Office

New York State Police

The search of the area was unsuccessful in locating the remaining suspects.

"At this time, there does not appear to be any property damage or injuries that resulted from the shooting," said Thoelen.

Due to the age of the suspect who was apprehended, his identity will not be released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about any additional suspects is encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department at 845-343-3151.

All calls will be kept confidential. Anonymous tips can also be sent to the Police Department by sending “TIP MIDDLETOWN” to 888777.

