Three Injured After Mercedes-Benz Crashes Into Lobby Of Trump Plaza In New Rochelle

Zak Failla
A driver drove through the doors of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle.
A driver drove through the doors of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A car plowed through the lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle overnight, injuring three people, police said.

The black Mercedes-Benz slammed through the glass doors of the 40-story building on Huguenot Street at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The car went through the doors and into the building’s lobby.

Police said that the crash does not appear to be intentional or suspicious, but it is under investigation.

Injuries to the driver and two pedestrians have been described as minor.

Video of the incident showed the banged-up Mercedes in the lobby of the building surrounded by shattered glass.

According to a WABC reporter, a “witness said (the) driver casually exited his car after the crash and took a seat on the couch, didn’t say a word.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

