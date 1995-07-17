Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Three Injured After Car Crashes Into Route 59 Utility Pole

Zak Failla
Three were injured after crashing into a utility pole on Route 59 in Rockland County. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Three people were injured after a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crossed over a double yellow line and struck a utility pole in Rockland County, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 49 west of Robert Pitt Drive in Monsey shortly after midnight on Tuesday, July 16.

Police said that a driver was heading west when the vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a utility pole on the other side of the roadway.

According to police, the driver said that she fell asleep and struck the utility pole; however, witnesses said that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was attempting to overtake another vehicle when the driver lost control and struck a pole.

The three occupants inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries and would later refuse medical attention. Orange and Rockland Utilities responded to the scene to assess the damage to the pole and removed power lines that were dislodged and laying in the road.

Route 59 was temporarily closed as the investigation and cleanup began, and reopened later in the morning.

