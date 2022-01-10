Three-Hour Standoff After Knife Attack Leads To Arrest Of Hudson Valley Man, Police Say

A three-hour standoff with police led to the arrest of a Hudson Valley man who threatened to kill officers after allegedly stabbing one person and attacking another.

The incident took place in Orange County around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, in the City of Newburgh.

According to City of Newburgh Police detectives, officers responded to a home on Van Ness Street for an assault in progress.

Officers arriving on the scene located a 50-year old woman who had been struck in the head with the butt of a folding knife and a 47-year-old man who had been stabbed in the hand and arm, police said.

Officers were informed that the suspect was still inside the home, and was also suffering from stab wounds that were sustained during the attack.

The suspect, identified Charles McLean, age 54, of Newburgh, was located at the top of the staircase holding a knife threatening officers not to come near him or he would kill them, police said.

A standoff ensued and after three hours of hostage negotiations, McLean was placed in custody without further incident, police said.

McLean was transported to Montefiore St. Lukes Hospital to be treated for stab wounds he received to his upper body and discharged.

He was charged with attempted murder and assault. Additional charges are pending.

The male victim was transported to Montefiore St. Lukes Hospital and treated for his stab wounds/lacerations and released.

The woman sustained substantial pain and swelling to her forehead and was treated at the scene.

