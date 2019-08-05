Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Three Critically Injured After Fiery SUV Crash On Route 17

Joe Lombardi
Police sirens
Police sirens Photo Credit: Pixabay

Three people were airlifted to Westchester Medical Center after an SUV overturned in a fiery overnight crash on Route 17 in Orange County.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 in the town of Blooming Grove near exit 129.

That's when a 2003 Chevy TrailBlazer was traveling west on State Route 17 when it left the roadway on the north shoulder, state police said.

The SUV then struck a guide rail, overturned and came to rest on its passenger side facing south across the westbound lanes and became engulfed in flames, police sID.

The three occupants of the TrailBlazer, who were all ejected from the vehicle, were all transported to Westchester Medical Center.

The operator of the vehicle, Wesley Smith, 19 of New Windsor and his two passengers, Amber Santiago 19, of Newburgh and Nageria Smith, 23, of Queens are all listed in critical condition.

The investigation of the crash is an ongoing and the state police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at Monroe at 845-782-8311.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Kiyras Joel EMS, Blooming Grove Fire Department, South Blooming Grove Fire Department and the Monroe Joint Fire District.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

