Three Caught With 29 Grams Of Heroin In Rockland Work-Zone Stop

A speeding stop in a work zone on I-87 in the Hudson Valley led to the arrest of two men and a teenager who were found in possession of heroin, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers stopped Arverne resident Errick Kaladeen at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28 for speeding in a work zone on I-87 in Ramapo.

Police said that during the traffic stop, troopers were given probable cause to search Kaladeen, 21, and his passenger, Raquan Lloyd, 20, of Queens, who were found in possession of 29.3 grams of heroin.

A third 17-year-old passenger was also arrested.

Each of the three was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and primal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. They were released following their arraignments and scheduled to appear in the Town of Ramapo Court on Thursday, Sept. 10.

