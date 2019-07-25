Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Three-Car Crash Causes Road Closure In Rockland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A three-car crash forced a road closure in Rockland County. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
A three-car crash forced a road closure in Rockland County. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
A three-car crash forced a road closure in Rockland County. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A three-car crash forced the closure of a Rockland County roadway.

Officers from the Clarkstown Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Congers Road and Ridge Road in New City on Wednesday, July 24, where the crash left one of the vehicles on its side.

Upon arrival, police found an Acura with heavy front-end damage and an SUV on its side. A third Buick suffered minor damage in the incident. No injuries were reported.

Police said that there were no injuries as a result of the crash, and once the damaged vehicles were towed away, the intersection was reopened to traffic without further incident.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.