North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Three-Alarm Fire With Explosions Breaks Out At Area Condo Complex

Daily Voice
Half Moon Bay in Croton.
Half Moon Bay in Croton. Photo Credit: Google Maps

This story has been updated.

Firefighters from multiple municipalities battled a three-alarm blaze at a luxury condominium complex in Northern Westchester.

The fire broke out in a single unit at the Half Moon Bay complex in Croton,  just before 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, and there were explosions reported, according to authorities at the scene.

The fire, which was confined to the one unit, was brought under control by 10 a.m.

The Croton-on-Hudson, Yorktown Heights, Ossining, Verplanck, Mohegan, Tarrytown and Millwood fire departments all responded along with several Marine units.

There has been no word of any possible injuries.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

