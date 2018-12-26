Three-Alarm Fire Destroys Auto Body Shop In Area

More than 50 firefighters attacked a three-alarm fire at an auto body and towing shop in Newburgh.

The blaze, at Dennis Towing and Auto Body at 842 Broadway, broke out around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 in Newburgh, said the Newburgh Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters found heavy fire with the building engulfed in flames, the department said.

One person had been inside the building but was able to escape without incident.

The fire was extinguished by 3 a.m. The department said the entire building and its contents were destroyed.

This is the third major fire in recent weeks that occurred in the vicinity of City of Newburgh Engine 3's quarters which has remained closed due to asbestos issues, the department said on Facebook.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

