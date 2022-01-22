Contact Us
Police & Fire

This Murder Suspect Among NY's Most Wanted

Zak Failla
William Fischer
William Fischer Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators issued an alert for a murder suspect who is among the state’s most wanted.

On Long Island, New York State Police Troop L in Suffolk County released information regarding 77-year-old William Fischer, who has been wanted for 34 years on multiple counts of murder.

Fischer was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder on Feb. 25, 1987, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, the last day that he was seen before his vehicle was located the following day at JFK Airport in Queens.

Police said that an investigation has failed to locate Fischer to date.

Fischer was described as being approximately 5-foot-11 weighing 185 pounds with blue eyes and salt-and-pepper hair. He has a tattoo on his right bicep that says “Mary” and a tracheotomy scar.

Anyone with information regarding Fischer’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police Troop L investigators in Riverside by calling (631) 208-9002.

