Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Ten Charged In Area Prostitution Bust

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
City of Newburgh Police
City of Newburgh Police Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police

Ten people were nabbed during a prostitution operation conducted by the City of Newburgh Police Department and the New York State Police.

The sting was conducted on Thursday, April 25, to address the numerous prostitution complaints from members of the community, said City of Newburgh Police Sgt. Christopher Lahar.

As a result of the operation officers arrested the following individuals who were all charged with prostitution:

  • Maryann Mughan, 51, City of Newburgh
  • Carol Conklin, 53, City of Newburgh
  • April Hoyle, 35, Village of Walden.

Officers also nabbed several men who were charged with patronizing a prostitute, including:

  • Nabil Mohammed, 38, City of Newburgh
  • Daniel Graciano-Romero, 53, City of Newburgh
  • Thomas Rowley, 72, City of Newburgh
  • Nelson Morales, 42, City of Newburgh
  • Kenneth Dela Vega, 28, Town of Newburgh
  • Leonard Williams, 53, Village of Wurtsboro
  • Daniel Ure, 60, Village of Hudson Falls

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.