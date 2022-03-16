Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: New Storm System Will Follow Spring Preview With Near-Record Warmth
Police & Fire

Teens Stabbed During Attack By Group Of Women In Area, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Varick Homes in Newburgh.
Varick Homes in Newburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two teens were hospitalized with stab wounds after being attacked by a group of women outside a Hudson Valley apartment complex.

In Orange County, officers from the City of Newburgh Police Department responded to the Varick Homes shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, March 14, where there was a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police said that officers located a 16-year-old Newburgh resident who had been stabbed in the left eye, and an 18-year-old from Newburgh who suffered a stab wound to his right hand.

The teens said that they were injured after being attacked by a group of females, police said.

Officers were able to provide medical treatment by applying bandages to control the bleeding until paramedics arrived, police said, at which point they were both transported to St. Luke’s Hospital.

According to police, the 16-year-old was later transferred to the Westchester Medical Center for additional advanced medical care.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the stabbing have been asked to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department investigators by calling (845) 569-7509.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.