Teens Charged With Robbery In Hudson Valley Carjacking

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
969 Main St. in New Rochelle
969 Main St. in New Rochelle Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three teenagers are facing robbery charges in a carjacking that happened in Westchester County.

Police responded to a report of a carjacking in the area of 969 Main St. in New Rochelle at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, according to the New Rochelle Police Department.

Police said a restaurant owner was closing his business and was approached by two male teens who demanded the keys to his vehicle and displayed a semi-automatic handgun.

The victim complied, and the suspects took the vehicle, authorities said.

Investigators tracked the vehicle to a neighborhood in the Bronx and located the suspects, who were arrested after a brief foot chase, police said.

A third suspect was also arrested in the incident, authorities said.

Police said the three suspects are ages 15, 16, and 17, and are charged with first-degree robbery.

The teens are also suspected to be involved in robberies that happened hours earlier in Port Chester and in Connecticut, police said.

