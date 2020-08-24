Teen Suspect Nabbed After Man Shot At Apartment Complex In Rockland

A suspect has been apprehended after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Rockland County.

At approximately 8:24 p.m. Sunday, Aug 23, the Orangetown Police Department responded to Montefiore Nyack Hospital on a report of a party with a gunshot wound.

The occurred outside an apartment complex in Nyack.

The victim, identified as Darien Brydie, 21, of Country Club Hills, Illinois, died from his injuries, Orangetown Police said.

After investigation, a suspect, Collyer Goodman, 18, of Valley Cottage, was identified and arrested, police said.

The incident apparently occurred when both the suspect and the victim were in a car in the parking lot of Nyack Plaza, police said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still being investigated.

Goodman was charged with second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony.

He was also charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

Goodman was arraigned in Orangetown Justice Court and is being held on $250,000 bail.

He was taken to the Rockland County Jail.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have additional information is asked to call the Orangetown Police at 845.359.3700.

The Orangetown Police Department was assisted by the:

Rockland Sheriff’s Department,

Clarkstown Police,

South Nyack/Grandview Police.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

