Teen Shatters State Trooper's Car Windshield After Being Nabbed With Cocaine, Police Say

A teen shattered the windshield of a state police vehicle after being caught with alleged cocaine and a digital scale during a traffic stop.

The unidentified 18-year-old teen was stopped around 10:23 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, by state police for a traffic violation on William Street in the City of Newburgh, said Trooper S Steven Nevel.

During the stop, troopers discovered that the teen did not have a valid driver's license and while searching the vehicle found cocaine and a digital scale, Nevel said.

The driver was placed into custody and placed in the front seat of the trooper’s vehicle. While in the vehicle, the suspect became agitated and kicked the windshield of the troop car causing it to shatter, Nevel added.

The teen was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal mischief

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Newburgh Court on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

