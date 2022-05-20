Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Teen Nabbed For Knifepoint Robbery At Dunkin' Donuts In Area

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the robbery.
The scene of the robbery. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley teen has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Dunkin' Donuts at knifepoint.

It took place in Orange County in the city of Newburgh on Saturday, May 7 at the Dunkin' located at 674 Broadway in Newburgh.

The 17-year-old teen, who was not identified due to his age, was arrested on Friday, May 13, following an investigation, said the city of Newburgh Police.

He was charged with first-degree robbery and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.

