Police & Fire

Teen Found Lying In Roadway Dead From Multiple Gunshots In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
An 18-year-old Hudson Valley teen was found lying in a roadway shot to death.
An 18-year-old Hudson Valley teen was found lying in a roadway shot to death. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

An 18-year-old teen was found shot dead lying in a Hudson Valley roadway.

The shooting took place around 9:50 p.m., Monday, May 31, in Rockland County.

A Spring Valley Police officer was on patrol on Crispus Attucks Road and heard multiple gunshots in the area, Detective Matthew Galli said.

Responding officers found a male lying in the roadway on Rose Avenue where he was pronounced dead, Galli said.

The teen suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police from numerous agencies were called in to help due to a large crowd in the area at the time of the shooting, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

The following agencies assisted at the scene: 

  • Clarkstown Police Department, 
  • Ramapo Police Department, 
  • New York State Police, 
  • Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, 
  • Orangetown Police Department, 
  • Westchester County Police Department, 
  • Spring Hill EMS Services, 
  • Spring Valley Fire Department, 
  • Rockland County Paramedics, 
  • Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, 
  • FBI Safe Streets, 
  • Chaverim of Rockland. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

