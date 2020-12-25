Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Dramatic Change To Follow Storm As Arctic Blast Will Cause Sharp Drop In Temperatures
Police & Fire

Teen Duo Nabbed For Stealing Over $1,300 In Items At Area Walmart, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Both Kendra Suazo of the Bronx and the unnamed minor were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after the incident on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Monroe, according to New York State Police.
Both Kendra Suazo of the Bronx and the unnamed minor were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after the incident on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Monroe, according to New York State Police. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Matty Ring

An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were both charged with the felonies after they were caught leaving Walmart with $1,333.47 in merchandise that was unpaid for, police said. 

Both Kendra Suazo of the Bronx and the unnamed minor were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after the incident in Orange County on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Monroe, according to New York State Police. 

Both were released, police said, and will appear in the Town of Monroe Court in January. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.