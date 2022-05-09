Contact Us
Teen Charged For Making Threat To School In Area

Kathy Reakes
The Newburgh Free Academy was evacuated due to a bomb threat made through social media.
The Newburgh Free Academy was evacuated due to a bomb threat made through social media. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 17-year-old Hudson Valley teen has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat via social media that caused an area school to be evacuated.

The incident took place in Orange County in the city of Newburgh on Monday, May 2, at the Newburgh Free Academy’s North Campus.

The teen was arrested on Friday, May 6, by the city of Newburgh police following a collaborative investigation with the New York State Police, the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, and the FBI, said the City of Newburgh Police.

The threat was made via social media and was directed toward the Newburgh Free Academy’s North Campus, police said.

The teen was charged with making a terroristic threat and falsely reporting an incident, both felonies.

His name has not been released due to his age. 

He was arraigned at Orange County Court and released on his own recognizance.

