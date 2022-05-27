Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Ponzi-Like Fraud Scheme
Police & Fire

Teen Charged After Threatening Mass Shooting At His High School In NY, DA Says

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Bellport High School.
Bellport High School. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Bellportguy

A teenage student has been charged with making a terroristic threat after threatening to commit a mass shooting at a New York school.

On Long Island, the 16-year-old student of Bellport High School was arrested by Suffolk County Police on Thursday, May 27 at his home in Bellport.

The student, whose name has not been released due to his age, was arrested after police received multiple 911 calls when he allegedly posted the threat on his “Bellport Scholars” Instagram page, said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

Detectives did not find weapons in the house, police said.

“We take these threats seriously and will devote our resources to ensuring the safety of our children," said Tierney. "I thank Suffolk police for their swift action here. Upon learning of this threat, they worked with my office to locate and interview the individual responsible for the threat."

Tierney plans to convene a School Safety Summit with parents, teachers, school officials, law enforcement, and his office to work on improving our response to school safety threats and keeping kids safe.

The teen was charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment. 

He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Youth Part of First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, May 27. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.