Teen Caught In Foot Chase After Police Pursuit On Several Area Roads

A teen in a stolen car took police on a chase on multiple roadways before being nabbed following a foot chase with officers in Northern Westchester.

The incident began just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, when the Real-Time Crime Center at county police headquarters alerted patrol units that a stolen Honda Civic was being driven southbound on Saw Mill River Parkway in Bedford, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

A Westchester County police officer located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver would not pull over and fled at a high rate of speed, O'Leary said.

The 19-year-old, whose identity was not released, exited the parkway at Roaring Brook Road in Chappaqua, and traveled on to other local roads in New Castle, police said.

The ground pursuit was terminated and the Aviation Unit tracked the vehicle’s direction of travel through several neighboring communities, O'Leary said.

The Aviation Unit helicopter crew notified officers that the stolen vehicle had entered I-684 northbound at Route 35 in Bedford.

When the driver attempted to exit the highway in Golden’s Bridge at 7:40 p.m., he lost control and crashed.

The teen then fled from the scene but was captured after a short foot pursuit by members of the Westchester County Police, Bedford Police and New York State Police.

Once in custody, the teen complained of injuries suffered in the crash and was taken to Westchester Medical Center, where he was admitted. He's expected to be released Friday, Aug. 9, O'Leary said.

After being released from the hospital, the teen will be booked at county police headquarters in Hawthorne and will be arraigned Friday afternoon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.