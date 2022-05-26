Teen Accused Of Assaulting Student During Fight At North Rockland HS

An 18-year-old is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly assaulting a student inside a Hudson Valley high school with a glass bottle in retaliation for a previous fight, police said.

The incident happened in Rockland County shortly after 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at North Rockland High School in Thiells, according to Haverstraw Town Police Chief Peter Murphy.

According to police, the victim said that he was in the cafeteria at the high school when he was approached by Erick Castro, age 18, of Pomona, who struck him in the head with a glass bottle.

Murphy said that the victim was able to identify Castro, who was known to him after a previous fight that took place over the weekend and was not authorized to be in the building at the time of the alleged incident.

Castro was taken into custody without incident and is waiting to be arraigned on charges that include:

Second-degree assault that caused serious physical injury;

Second-degree assault for not being a student at the school and causing physical injury to another;

Criminal possession of a weapon for possessing a dangerous instrument;

Criminal trespassing.

