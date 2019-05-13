Taxi Driver Drove With Children In Vehicle While High On Drugs, Rockland Sheriff Says

Contact Us
Moises Esteves
Moises Esteves Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

A taxi driver from Haverstraw was nabbed for alleged DWAI/Drugs under “Leandra’s Law” for transporting two children while under the influence, said the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Moises Esteves, 36, was arrested around 9:12 p.m., Friday, May 10, after being stopped by police while working as a driver for America Latina Taxi of Spring Valley, said Rockland County Sheriff's Lt. John Murphy.

Esteves was stopped for having a suspended vehicle registration on Pomona Road in the town of Ramapo, Murphy said.

While interviewing Esteves, deputies determined that he was driving under the influence, he added.

In his vehicle were two 11-year-old children, Esteves was placed under arrest and charged with DWAI/Drugs, with children in the vehicle, as well as aggravated unlicensed operation, criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, and driving with a suspended registration.

Leandra's Law makes it a felony to drive under the influence with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle.

Esteves was arraigned at Town of Ramapo Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail on $7,500 bail with a return court date of May 14.

